Kurdistan PM: Protesting Peacefully is legitimate right; Attacking Public Properties not Acceptable

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said that peaceful protesting is a legitimate right for the people to practice, but attacking and burning public properties under the pretext of protesting is not acceptable.



The premier made the remark during a phone conversation with Halabja Governor Azad Tofiq hours after groups of people derailed the demonstrations in Halabja and attacked multiple government buildings.



During the phone conversation, PM Barzani expressed concerns over the destructive actions under the pretext of peaceful protests, saying that such actions are not acceptable, and that the perpetrators who damage the public properties should be legally held responsible.



Meanwhile, PM Barzani and Governor Tofiq reviewed several government-funded strategic projects in Halabja, including Halabja Food Industry Zone and Towaqoot Bridge. They emphasized that the projects need to be implements as soon as the administrative procedures conclude.