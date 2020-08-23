Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 23 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia Roadside bomb hits US troops’ trucks in Baghdad: Iraqi official Iraqi protesters continue assault on pro-Iranian militias in Basra, Nasiriyah Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 23 August 2020 04:10 PM

U.S.-led troops withdraw from Iraq's Taji base

Camp Taji

United States-led international coalition troops withdrew from Iraq’s Taji military base on Sunday and handed it over to Iraqi security forces, Reuters witnesses and the coalition said. 


The base, 20 km (12 miles) north of Baghdad, had been the site of frequent rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias targeting U.S.-led troops in recent months. 


“The movement of coalition military personnel is part of a long-range plan coordinated with the government of Iraq,” the coalition said in a statement, adding that Camp Taji has historically held up to 2,000 coalition members, most of whom have departed this summer. 


Remaining coalition troops will depart in the coming days after finalising the handing over of equipment to Iraqi security forces, it added. 


This was the eighth transfer of a coalition portion of an Iraqi base back to Iraqi forces, it said. 


The withdrawal came days after U.S. President Donald Trump redoubled his promise to withdraw the few U.S. troops still in the country. The United States has had about 5,000 troops stationed in the country and coalition allies a further 2,500. 


Iraq’s parliament had voted this year for the departure of foreign troops from Iraq and U.S. and other coalition troops have been leaving as part of a drawdown. 


The vote came after a U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Related Stories
Read
08b463312ae14379181ad687aadb129f60a60be8

Blast targets US vehicle leaving Taji camp 23 August 2020 09:29 PM

EgDcGVVWsAEIj1V

Basra protests call on governor to resign 23 August 2020 09:27 PM

EgIAeuBWAAApyuH

Iraqi interior ministry condemns riots in Sunday protests 23 August 2020 09:24 PM

5

Iraq signs agreement to implement suspended plan of Baghdad's train 23 August 2020 05:26 PM

4

Bomb blast targets US military convoy in Baghdad 23 August 2020 05:00 PM

3

Erbil and Baghdad to Start New Round of Oil, Budget Talks Next Week 23 August 2020 04:56 PM

2

Woman Arrested in Iraq’s Salahaddin over Links with IS 23 August 2020 04:38 PM

1

Kurdistan PM: Protesting Peacefully is legitimate right; Attacking Public Properties not Acceptable 23 August 2020 04:34 PM

Comments