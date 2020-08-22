Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 23 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia Roadside bomb hits US troops’ trucks in Baghdad: Iraqi official Iraqi protesters continue assault on pro-Iranian militias in Basra, Nasiriyah Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 22 August 2020 11:00 PM

Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row

2239866-2114289377
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has described Turkish attacks on Iraqi soil as “unacceptable” and urged the US to resolve the dispute in a meeting with US President Donald Trump.

Ankara and Baghdad have been negotiating since mid-June to solve the dispute over Turkish offensives in Kurdistan and other disputed territories. However, alienating Turkey could pose an economic threat to Iraq as Ankara is a key trading partner.

The Iraqi constitution bans the use of its territory to attack neighboring countries.

“The only potential US card to play is the personal relationship between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He could ask Ankara to temporarily halt its cross-border activities,” Joe Macaron, a Middle East foreign policy analyst at the Arab Center, said 

Macaron doubts that the US will impose sanctions or threaten Erdogan to achieve this objective.

On Aug. 11 a Turkish drone strike in northeastern Iraq killed two Iraqi border guards and the driver of their vehicle. The Iraqi military called it “flagrant aggression”.

The drone attack coincided with alleged meetings of Iraqi high-ranking officials with members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), who are based in northern Iraq.

Baghdad canceled a Turkish ministerial visit and summoned the Turkish ambassador in response to the strike.

The Kurdistan Regional Government Ministry of Interior also urged Turkey and the PKK to continue fighting outside Iraq.

Macaron said there is an informal between Turkey, Iran and the Kurdistan Regional Government against the PKK in northern Iraq. He added that there is little the US can do on an issue that is viewed as low-priority.

“Turkey has military bases inside the Iraqi border and there are several pending challenges between Ankara and Baghdad, including the water quota in the Tigris and Euphrates rivers,” he said.

During the 1990s Turkey launched several military incursions into northern Iraq and established a dozen military bases in the region.

Macaron says the success of any mediation will require Arab pressure on the US to become involved.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein also urged his Egyptian, Jordanian, Saudi and Kuwaiti counterparts, as well as the Arab League, for diplomatic backing to confront Ankara and force it to “pull out its troops who have infiltrated Iraq.”

France also criticized Turkey’s strikes in the region and emphasized Iraqi sovereignty in a statement.

However, Ankara has accused Iraq of “turning a blind eye to the presence of PKK terrorists on its soil.”

Aaron Stein, director of Research at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, said the US supports Turkey’s right to strike against PKK in northern Iraq and has a mechanism to deconflict the two countries’ operations.

"That deconfliction doesn’t always work well, but I don’t see US policy changing. Turkish strikes are making US partner operations in the north more difficult, but I don’t see how policy will change because of that fact,"
Related Stories
Read
Greater_Zab_River_near_Erbil_Iraqi_Kurdistan

Iraq formally accuses Iran of lowering water levels 23 August 2020 01:38 AM

Roadside-bomb-hits-U.S.-troops-trucks-in-western-Baghdad-Iraqi-ministry-official-768x430

Roadside bomb hits US troops’ trucks in Baghdad: Iraqi official 22 August 2020 10:41 PM

Capture

Iraqi protesters continue assault on pro-Iranian militias in Basra, Nasiriyah 22 August 2020 10:37 PM

pelosi

PM Kadhimi meets US Congress Speaker, highlights sovereignty of Iraq 22 August 2020 03:35 PM

3

Series of new killings, no arrests made, anger grows in Iraq 22 August 2020 02:03 PM

4

Trump, Kadhimi launch new chapter in US-Iraq relations 22 August 2020 02:00 PM

2

At least 17 injuried in Al-Haboubi bombing so far 22 August 2020 01:23 PM

4

Kurdistan Coronavirus Tally Nears 10,000: Health Ministry 21 August 2020 11:41 PM

Comments