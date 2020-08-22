Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia

The Arab coalition intercepted and destroyed an armed drone and a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis toward Saudi Arabia on Saturday.
The explosive-laden drone attempted to target the Kingdom’s southern region while the ballistic missile was headed toward Jazan.
Both attacks were intercepted on Saturday evening, coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said.
