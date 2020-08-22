Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 23 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row Arab coalition destroys Houthi drone, ballistic missile launched toward Saudi Arabia Roadside bomb hits US troops’ trucks in Baghdad: Iraqi official Iraqi protesters continue assault on pro-Iranian militias in Basra, Nasiriyah Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 22 August 2020 10:41 PM

Roadside bomb hits US troops’ trucks in Baghdad: Iraqi official

Roadside-bomb-hits-U.S.-troops-trucks-in-western-Baghdad-Iraqi-ministry-official-768x430
A roadside bomb exploded on Saturday near a convoy of trucks carrying equipment belonging to U.S. troops in western Baghdad, an Iraqi Interior Ministry official said.

The blast took place when the convoy was moving on a highway near al-Ghazaliyah neighborhood in the western part of the Iraqi capital, the source told the Baghdad Post on condition of anonymity.

There was no immediate information about casualties, the official added.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but unidentified militant groups have frequently targeted civilian convoys contracted to the U.S.-led coalition forces in Iraq, which usually travel from neighboring Kuwait to the coalition bases in central and northern Iraq.

On Friday, the media office of the Iraqi Joint Operations Command said a roadside bomb struck a convoy of trucks carrying logistical equipment belonging to the U.S.-led coalition forces in Aweirij, an area on the southern edge of Baghdad, burning one of the convoy trucks and killing its driver.

The attacks came as the Iraqi-U.S. relations have witnessed a tension since Jan. 3 when a U.S. drone struck a convoy at Baghdad airport, which killed Qassem Soleimani, former terrorist commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s IMIS.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the ISIS militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces.


Related Stories
Read
Greater_Zab_River_near_Erbil_Iraqi_Kurdistan

Iraq formally accuses Iran of lowering water levels 23 August 2020 01:38 AM

2239866-2114289377

Iraq appeals for US help in Turkey row 22 August 2020 11:00 PM

Capture

Iraqi protesters continue assault on pro-Iranian militias in Basra, Nasiriyah 22 August 2020 10:37 PM

pelosi

PM Kadhimi meets US Congress Speaker, highlights sovereignty of Iraq 22 August 2020 03:35 PM

3

Series of new killings, no arrests made, anger grows in Iraq 22 August 2020 02:03 PM

4

Trump, Kadhimi launch new chapter in US-Iraq relations 22 August 2020 02:00 PM

2

At least 17 injuried in Al-Haboubi bombing so far 22 August 2020 01:23 PM

4

Kurdistan Coronavirus Tally Nears 10,000: Health Ministry 21 August 2020 11:41 PM

Comments