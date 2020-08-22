PM Kadhimi meets US Congress Speaker, highlights sovereignty of Iraq

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has stressed that Iraq is a sovereign state during his meeting with US Congress, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.



A statement by Kadhimi's office said the meeting tackled bilateral ties between Iraq and the U.S.in field of security, economic, educational and other fields. The efficiency of the Iraqi security forces and their combat capabilities in a manner that would move the relationship between the two countries to a new stage was also discussed.

The meeting was attended by the leader of the Republican minority in the American House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, members of the House of Representatives Anna Echo and Representative Stephen Lynch, and Republican member Devin Nunes."



"Iraq is a sovereign state, and dealing with it is in accordance with this principle," stressing "the need to strengthen cooperation between Iraq and the United States of America, especially in the economic field," Kadhimi stressed.

Meanwhile, Pelosi praised the steps taken by Al-Kadhimi since assuming his duties in the government, and the efforts made by the Iraqi government in the file of the components and the displaced.