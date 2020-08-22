Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 22 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression"
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 22 August 2020 03:35 PM

PM Kadhimi meets US Congress Speaker, highlights sovereignty of Iraq

pelosi

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has stressed that Iraq is a sovereign state during his meeting with US Congress, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

A statement by Kadhimi's office said the meeting tackled bilateral ties between Iraq and the U.S.in field of security, economic, educational and other fields. The  efficiency of the Iraqi security forces and their combat capabilities in a manner that would move the relationship between the two countries to a new stage was also discussed. 

 

The meeting was attended by the leader of the Republican minority in the American House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, members of the House of Representatives Anna Echo and Representative Stephen Lynch, and Republican member Devin Nunes."

"Iraq is a sovereign state, and dealing with it is in accordance with this principle," stressing "the need to strengthen cooperation between Iraq and the United States of America, especially in the economic field," Kadhimi stressed.

 

Meanwhile, Pelosi praised the steps taken by Al-Kadhimi since assuming his duties in the government, and the efforts made by the Iraqi government in the file of the components and the displaced.

Related Stories
Read
3

Series of new killings, no arrests made, anger grows in Iraq 22 August 2020 02:03 PM

4

Trump, Kadhimi launch new chapter in US-Iraq relations 22 August 2020 02:00 PM

2

At least 17 injuried in Al-Haboubi bombing so far 22 August 2020 01:23 PM

4

Kurdistan Coronavirus Tally Nears 10,000: Health Ministry 21 August 2020 11:41 PM

3

Iraqi Army to Open Cooperation Centers with Peshmerga: Statement 21 August 2020 11:35 PM

2

Iraqi Protesters Burn Parliament Office in Basra 21 August 2020 11:28 PM

1

Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Captures IS Cell in Erbil 21 August 2020 11:26 PM

615px-Novel_Coronavirus_SARS-CoV-2

Iraq records 4,288 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths 21 August 2020 05:45 PM

Comments