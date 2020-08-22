Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 22 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression"
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 22 August 2020 02:00 PM

Trump, Kadhimi launch new chapter in US-Iraq relations

4

Iraq’s new prime minister and President Trump refrained on Thursday from setting a schedule for withdrawing American troops from the country, as they grappled with the threat posed by remnants of ISIS and the ongoing need to train Iraqi forces.

“We definitely don’t need combat troops in Iraq,” said Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who met with Mr. Trump for the first time Thursday. “But we do need training and capacity enhancement and security cooperation.”


Mr. Trump, who has repeatedly talked about extracting U.S. forces from “endless wars,” was just as careful not to set an end date for the American military presence, which was triggered by the advance of ISIS militants in 2014.


When a reporter asked about his timetable for withdrawing the 5,200 U.S. troops in Iraq, Mr. Trump turned to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who said that the U.S. forces would leave “as soon as we can complete the mission.”


Related Stories
Read
pelosi

PM Kadhimi meets US Congress Speaker, highlights sovereignty of Iraq 22 August 2020 03:35 PM

3

Series of new killings, no arrests made, anger grows in Iraq 22 August 2020 02:03 PM

2

At least 17 injuried in Al-Haboubi bombing so far 22 August 2020 01:23 PM

4

Kurdistan Coronavirus Tally Nears 10,000: Health Ministry 21 August 2020 11:41 PM

3

Iraqi Army to Open Cooperation Centers with Peshmerga: Statement 21 August 2020 11:35 PM

2

Iraqi Protesters Burn Parliament Office in Basra 21 August 2020 11:28 PM

1

Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Captures IS Cell in Erbil 21 August 2020 11:26 PM

615px-Novel_Coronavirus_SARS-CoV-2

Iraq records 4,288 new coronavirus cases, 75 deaths 21 August 2020 05:45 PM

Comments