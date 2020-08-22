At least 17 injuried in Al-Haboubi bombing so far

The bombing that targeted Al-Haboubi Square in southern Iraq, resulted in injuries, an official security source said on Saturday.



The source said:"The bombing that targeted a sit-in protest tent in Al-Haboubi Square in the center of Nasiriya, Dhi Qar, yesterday evening, resulted in 17 injuries, some of them in critical health condition."



Al-Haboubi Square is one of the hotspots of the Iraqi protests that began in October 2019 and are still continuing limitedly.



According to government, about 560 demonstrators and security persons were killed during the protests, among them dozens of activists who were assassinated by unknown persons.



Al-Kadhimi’s government has pledged to punish those involved in the killing of protesters and activists, but none accused or brought to justice so far.