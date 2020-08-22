Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 22 August 2020
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 22 August 2020 01:17 PM

Gulf Arab states welcome truce announcement in Libya

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has welcomed a ceasefire announcement in Libya, the UAE news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

GCC Secretary General Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf called on all parties “to adhere to (this) constructive step, to urgently engage in political dialogue, and to work through mediation of the United Nations to reach a permanent and comprehensive solution to end the fighting and conflict in Libya,” WAM reported.

Libya’s internationally recognised government in Tripoli announced the ceasefire on Friday and the leader of a rival parliament in eastern Libya also appealed for a halt to hostilities.
