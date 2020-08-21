Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 22 August 2020
Friday، 21 August 2020 11:41 PM

Kurdistan Coronavirus Tally Nears 10,000: Health Ministry

 Kurdistan Region’s health ministry reported 535 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, which has raised the total number of infections up to 9,728.

The ministry detailed in a report that 4,437 people were tested within the past 24 hours, and 219 in Erbil, 125 in Sulaymaniyah, 174 in Duhok, and 17 in Halabja were found infected.

With 26 more people dead from the virus since Thursday, the death toll reached 875.

The total number of infections now stands at 23,739, from which 13,650 have already recovered and 9,214 remain as active cases.
