Saturday, 22 August 2020
Friday، 21 August 2020 11:35 PM

Iraqi Army to Open Cooperation Centers with Peshmerga: Statement

 The Iraqi army has decided to open four cooperation centers with the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces, a statement confirmed on Friday.

According to a document issued by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has shown approval to open four joint coordination centers with the Kurdistan Region in the disputed areas.

The document was signed by the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Kamel Abdullah and it had been forwarded to the Ministry of Defense, and the Joint Operations Command in Kirkuk.

The four centers are said to be opened in Diyala's Khanaqin, in Nineveh's Makhmour, in Kasak, western Nineveh, and Chimman of Kirkuk province.
