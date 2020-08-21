Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 22 August 2020
Friday، 21 August 2020 11:28 PM

Iraqi Protesters Burn Parliament Office in Basra

Angry protesters in Iraqi city of Basra set fire to the parliament's office on Friday evening, reports said.

The Iraqi security forces reported clashed with the anti-government protesters who have taken to the streets in response to the killing of several civil society activists.

At least two activists have been assassinated in Basra in less than two weeks while several others managed to survive similar attacks.

The demonstrators on Friday set fire to the outer gate of the entrance to the parliament building in Basra, the area that produces the lion’s share of the crude exporting the country’s oil.
