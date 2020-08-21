Kurdistan Counter-Terrorism Captures IS Cell in Erbil

Kurdistan counter-terrorism forces cooperatively with the US-led Coalition have captured a cell of IS in the capital Erbil, a statement confirmed.
Coalition spokesperson Col. Myles B. Caggins III wrote on Twitter on Friday that the cell was captured during an operation in Erbil a few days ago.
"Acting on a warrant, on Aug. 20, elite Kurdish Counter-Terrorism Directorate troops captured ISIS sleeper cell terrorists in Erbil. @Coalition special ops advisors assisted," the spokesperson said.
It was not clear how many members of the jihadist group were captured.
