On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced the registration of 4,288 new coronavirus cases and 75 new deaths from the novel virus during the past 24 hours.



The Ministry added that 3,247 cases recovered during the same period.



The total number of recoveries in Iraq reached 140,446 cases, according to official figures, while a total of 19,085 people tested positive for the virus and 6,283 people died.