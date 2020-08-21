Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 21 August 2020
Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression"
Friday، 21 August 2020 04:43 PM

Alleged explosion takes place in Tehran's Mehrabad: Activist

An explosion was heard in Tehran's Mehrabad airport but has not been confirmed, an Iranian activist said.

 

A series of explosions in Iran earlier took place with undetermined causes of origin.

 

First reported on 25 June 2020, the explosions' locations included nuclear enrichment facilities, missile sites, petrochemical centers, power plants and medical clinics.

 

The government has denied reports of explosions in its missile sites while acknowledging damage to its largest nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz.

