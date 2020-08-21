Alleged explosion takes place in Tehran's Mehrabad: Activist

An explosion was heard in Tehran's Mehrabad airport but has not been confirmed, an Iranian activist said.

A series of explosions in Iran earlier took place with undetermined causes of origin.

First reported on 25 June 2020, the explosions' locations included nuclear enrichment facilities, missile sites, petrochemical centers, power plants and medical clinics.

The government has denied reports of explosions in its missile sites while acknowledging damage to its largest nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz.