Iran losing ground in Iraq over US presence: Analyst

Iran is losing ground in Iraq as Trump has affirmed that the presence of US troops in Iraq will continue for a while to deter Iranian threats,a political analyst said.

US President Donald Trump confirmed that his country's forces are in Iraq to confront any possible Iranian move.



"We are looking forward to the day when the need for our soldiers to remain in Iraq ends," Trump said during his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House Thursday, pointing out: "We will leave soon and the relationship is very good."