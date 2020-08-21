Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 21 August 2020
Friday، 21 August 2020 12:14 AM

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi drone

The spokesman for the coalition forces to support legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, announced that the joint coalition forces managed, Thursday evening, to intercept and destroy a "booby-trapped" drone launched by the terrorist Houthi militia from the capital, Sanaa, towards civilian objects and civilians in the southern region.

It is noteworthy that on August 16, Al-Maliki stated that the joint coalition forces were able to intercept and destroy a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards civilian objects and civilians in the southern region.

On August 15, it was announced that the joint coalition forces were able to intercept and destroy a number of booby-trapped drones that the Houthi terrorist militia had launched from the capital, Sana'a, where they were intercepted and destroyed inside Yemen.
