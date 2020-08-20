Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 21 August 2020
Thursday، 20 August 2020 11:14 PM

Kuwait cabinet to cancel curfew imposed in all regions on August 30

Kuwait will cancel the curfew imposed due to the cornavirus in all regions of the country on Sunday, August 30 at 3:00 am local time, the cabinet said on Thursday in a statement.
