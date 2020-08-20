Kuwait cabinet to cancel curfew imposed in all regions on August 30

Kuwait will cancel the curfew imposed due to the cornavirus in all regions of the country on Sunday, August 30 at 3:00 am local time, the cabinet said on Thursday in a statement. Copy Related Stories Kurdistan Airports to Resume International Flights on August 1 Curfew exceptions cancelled in Baghdad Iraq imposes full curfew for eight days starting May 22 over COVID-19 Fears Kuwait imposes total ceasefire for 3 weeks to face coronavirus Jordan to use drones, cameras to monitor curfew 12,000 arrested in Baghdad for violating curfew since March: command