Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 21 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression"
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 20 August 2020 11:13 PM

Venezuela looking to buy Iranian missiles: Colombian president says

maduro-venezuela-halts-shipping-gold-bars

Colombian President Ivan Duque said on Thursday that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s administration is looking to buy Iranian missiles and is handing over weapons made in Russia and Belarus to Colombian armed groups.

 

Colombia does not recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s leader and Duque refers to him as a dictator. The Colombian government is among more than 50 countries which consider opposition leader Juan Guaido to be Venezuela’s president. 


Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza called the claim “fiction” on Twitter. 


“In Colombia the massacres, unleashed violence, uncontrollable drug trafficking do not stop,” he wrote. “@IvanDuque returns to infamies and anti-Venezuelan fiction to distract public opinion.” 

Though Venezuela has previously purchased weaponry from countries such as China and Russia, Maduro’s government is mired in a long-running fiscal crisis, struggling to provide basics like fuel despite its huge oil reserves. 


“There is information from international intelligence organisms that work with us which shows there is interest from the dictatorship of Nicolas Maduro in acquiring some medium and long-range missiles through Iran,” Duque said during a virtual event. 


“The information is that (the missiles) still haven’t arrived but there has been contact especially under instructions from (Venezuela Defense Minister Vladimir) Padrino,” Duque said. 


Duque reiterated his frequent accusation that Maduro protects and supports former members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia rebel group who reject a 2016 peace deal and the still-active National Liberation Army guerrillas. 

The neighboring countries’ 2,219 kilometer (1,380-mile) and border is home to numerous armed groups principally involved in drug trafficking and illegal gold mining. 


Colombia is the top destination for Venezuelans who have fled their country in recent years. More than 1.7 million Venezuelans reside in Colombia. 

Related Stories
Read
houth

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi drone 21 August 2020 12:14 AM

pom

US to demand ‘snapback’ of UNSC sanctions 21 August 2020 12:04 AM

kuwait

Kuwait cabinet to cancel curfew imposed in all regions on August 30 20 August 2020 11:14 PM

UN

U.S. triggers effort to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran 20 August 2020 11:10 PM

gargash23

Gargash: Annexation of Palestinian territories is serious matter 20 August 2020 11:02 PM

ship

Iran says it detained a UAE ship and its crew on Monday: state TV 20 August 2020 02:55 PM

Amir Hatami

Iran unveils locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid US tensions 20 August 2020 02:52 PM

Sergei Ryabkov

Russia says U.S. statements on fresh imposition of Iran sanctions are absurd: RIA 20 August 2020 02:50 PM

Comments