Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 21 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression"
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 20 August 2020 11:10 PM

U.S. triggers effort to restore U.N. sanctions on Iran

UN

The United States moved to restore all U.N. sanctions on Iran on Thursday, arguing Tehran was in violation of a nuclear deal it struck with world powers in 2015 even though Washington itself abandoned that agreement two years ago. 


The United States submitted a letter to the 15-member U.N. Security Council alleging Iranian non-compliance, in theory starting a 30-day process that could lead to the “snapback” of U.N. sanctions even though major powers like Russia reject the U.S. stance and say they will not restore the penalties.

Related Stories
Read
houth

Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted Houthi drone 21 August 2020 12:14 AM

pom

US to demand ‘snapback’ of UNSC sanctions 21 August 2020 12:04 AM

kuwait

Kuwait cabinet to cancel curfew imposed in all regions on August 30 20 August 2020 11:14 PM

maduro-venezuela-halts-shipping-gold-bars

Venezuela looking to buy Iranian missiles: Colombian president says 20 August 2020 11:13 PM

gargash23

Gargash: Annexation of Palestinian territories is serious matter 20 August 2020 11:02 PM

ship

Iran says it detained a UAE ship and its crew on Monday: state TV 20 August 2020 02:55 PM

Amir Hatami

Iran unveils locally made ballistic and cruise missiles amid US tensions 20 August 2020 02:52 PM

Sergei Ryabkov

Russia says U.S. statements on fresh imposition of Iran sanctions are absurd: RIA 20 August 2020 02:50 PM

Comments