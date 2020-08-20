Gargash: Annexation of Palestinian territories is serious matter

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash confirmed Thursday that stopping the annexation of Palestinian lands was a basic condition for the peace agreement between the UAE and Israel.



He stressed in an interview with the "Atlantic Council" Institute Thursday that the UAE does not negotiate on behalf of the Palestinians, as only the Palestinians will decide the final status of their state.



He also reiterated that the issue of annexing the Palestinian territories is a very serious matter, adding, "We expect our requests regarding the agreement with Israel to be fulfilled."



In addition, he pointed out that there are good international indications of support for this agreement, which the UAE previously described as historic.