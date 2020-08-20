Trump: US forces in Iraq to confront Iranian threats

US President Donald Trump confirmed that his country's forces are in Iraq to confront any possible Iranian move.



"We are looking forward to the day when the need for our soldiers to remain in Iraq ends," Trump said during his meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi at the White House Thursday, pointing out: "We will leave soon and the relationship is very good."



He also continued: "We will provide the support that Iraq needs," noting: "We have a limited number of soldiers in Iraq, but we are there to help if Iran does anything." He indicated that "Iraq is a sovereign state and it is not appropriate for us to stay for a long time."



In addition, he added, "American companies participate in many oil exploration projects in Iraq."