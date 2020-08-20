Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 21 August 2020
Thursday، 20 August 2020 02:50 PM

Russia says U.S. statements on fresh imposition of Iran sanctions are absurd: RIA

Sergei Ryabkov

Russia described statements by the United States on reimposing U.N. sanctions against Iran as absurd, adding that it has no legal or political grounds to do so, the RIA news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday. 


U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Russia and China not to disregard the reimposition of all United Nations sanctions on Iran, which President Donald Trump has directed him to trigger at the U.N. Security Council in New York on Thursday. 


Ryabkov added that such a step would result in crisis at the U.N. security council, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying.

