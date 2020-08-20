Saudi CP discusses with Kadhimi rebalancing oil markets

Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, made a call, on Wednesday, to Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq.



During the call, they discussed efforts exerted to stabilize global oil markets and restore balance to them, according to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



In this regard, the two sides stressed the importance of the commitment of all member states to the "OPEC Plus" agreement and the implementation of the agreement and the agreed compensation mechanism. They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for their development.