Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 20 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression"
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 20 August 2020 12:56 AM

Saudi CP discusses with Kadhimi rebalancing oil markets

640px-Secretary_Pompeo_Meets_With_Saudi_Crown_Prince_Mohammed_bin_Salman_(48755614528)
Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Saudi Arabia, made a call, on Wednesday, to Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Prime Minister of Iraq.

During the call, they discussed efforts exerted to stabilize global oil markets and restore balance to them, according to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

In this regard, the two sides stressed the importance of the commitment of all member states to the "OPEC Plus" agreement and the implementation of the agreement and the agreed compensation mechanism. They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for their development.
Related Stories
Read
wh

Kadhimi's visit to Washington comes at 'sensitive' time: White House 20 August 2020 01:04 AM

7315eb3c-dbd8-45ba-af0d-efdfed256ed2

Unknown gunmen kill 5 Iraqi activists in Iraq 20 August 2020 12:28 AM

da21eb9e-d031-4489-8876-bc92ff8f955d_16x9_1200x676

Pompeo: Militias threatened stability in Iraq 20 August 2020 12:13 AM

5

Turkey Launches Fresh Operation against PKK in Kurdish Province 19 August 2020 05:18 PM

4

Iraq’s Coronavirus Tally at Alarming Level: WHO 19 August 2020 05:16 PM

3

Turkey Heavily Bombards Villages on Kurdistan Border 19 August 2020 05:12 PM

2

Iraq: Ten IS Militants Killed in Mount Qarachogh 19 August 2020 05:10 PM

5

Iraqi PM, Electoral Commission in Dispute over Snap Election Budget 18 August 2020 11:36 PM

Comments