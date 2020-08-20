Lebanese lawyer files lawsuit against Aoun, Diab

A Lebanese lawyer filed a legal complaint, on Wednesday, against President Michel Aoun and the resigned Prime Minister Hassan Diab for failing to take measures to remove dangerous materials that were stored in the Beirut port.



Nearly 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a chemical used in fertilizers and explosives, exploded earlier this month, killing dozens and wounding thousands.



The step taken by lawyer Majd Harb is largely symbolic, and stems from the fact that Aoun and Diab received a security report two weeks before the August 4 explosion, warning of the dangers of storing the chemical in the port.