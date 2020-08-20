Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 20 August 2020
Thursday، 20 August 2020 12:28 AM

Unknown gunmen kill 5 Iraqi activists in Iraq

Unidentified gunmen assassinated the nutritionist and activist Reham Yaqoub after shooting her in her car in the center of Basra.

Al-Arabiya correspondent stated that 5 people were assassinated in Iraq today, and Reham Yaqoub was one of them. He added that everyone who was assassinated had met with the American consul last year.

 

He explained that one of the paramedics survived an assassination by gunmen, while the activist Zaidoun Imad survived a failed assassination attempt a short while ago in Baghdad.

Security and medical sources said that an Iraqi activist was killed on Wednesday and three were wounded when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their car in the city of Basra in southern Iraq.

