Thursday, 20 August 2020
Pompeo: Militias threatened stability in Iraq

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, Wednesday, that his country wants an Iraq free of corruption, indicating that militias have threatened its stability, and that Washington is continuing its campaign of maximum pressure on Iran.

Pompeo added, during a press conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein, that the strategic dialogue does not focus only on the number of US forces in Iraq.

The US official said that President Trump will soon announce next steps on Iran, and that America will provide nearly $ 204 million in additional humanitarian aid to the people of Iraq, Iraqi refugees and the communities that host them.
