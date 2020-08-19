Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday، 19 August 2020 05:18 PM

Turkey Launches Fresh Operation against PKK in Kurdish Province

 The Turkish army launched a new military operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Kurdish province of Cewlige (Bingol), east of Turkey.

Dubbed as “Yildirim-6”, the operation aims to “neutralize the PKK fighters taking shelter in the area, Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement.

As many as 700 security personnel, including forces from Gendarmerie Special Operations, police and security guards, are taking part in the operation, state-run Anadolu Agency cited the statement.

The ministry previously claimed that the Turkish troops had “neutralized” 22 PKK fighters during the “Yildirim-5” operation in the same region.
