Turkey Launches Fresh Operation against PKK in Kurdish Province

The Turkish army launched a new military operation against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the Kurdish province of Cewlige (Bingol), east of Turkey.



Dubbed as “Yildirim-6”, the operation aims to “neutralize the PKK fighters taking shelter in the area, Turkish Interior Ministry said in a statement.



As many as 700 security personnel, including forces from Gendarmerie Special Operations, police and security guards, are taking part in the operation, state-run Anadolu Agency cited the statement.



The ministry previously claimed that the Turkish troops had “neutralized” 22 PKK fighters during the “Yildirim-5” operation in the same region.