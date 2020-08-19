Turkey Heavily Bombards Villages on Kurdistan Border

Turkish jets once again bombarded the border areas of Kurdistan Region allegedly targeting the positions of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).



Akre Mayor Mazin Mohammed confirmed to BasNews that multiple Turkish airstrikes had targeted on Wednesday the two villages of Kafia and Kavlka in Dinarta area of Duhok province.



The two villages have already been evacuated so there were no civilians at the time of the airstrikes, Mohammed said.



“However, there is always the risk of civilian casualties due to the fact that the people return to these areas for farming,” the official added.



Describing today’s Turkish airstrike as “intense”, Mohammed said there was no information about possible casualties among the PKK fighters in the area.