Iraq: Ten IS Militants Killed in Mount Qarachogh

At least ten Islamic State (IS) militants were killed during an operation by the Iraqi army on Mount Qarachogh, near Makhmour, south west of Erbil.



Spokesperson for the Iraqi Commander-in-Chief, Yahia Rasool, said in an online statement that the Iraqi troops on the ground were provided aerial support by the US-led Global Coalition fighter jets during the operation.



“Nine caves and a storage for food and medicine were also discovered and destroyed,” Rasool added.