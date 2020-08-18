Iraqi PM, Electoral Commission in Dispute over Snap Election Budget

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has rejected a budget proposal by the country’s Independent High Electoral Commission for the upcoming snap elections, an advisor said.



Kadhimi has promised to hold an early election in 2021, for which it has asked the electoral commission to begin the preparations.



Hussein Hindawi, PM’s advisor for elections, said on Monday that the Electoral Commission has asked a budget between $250 million and $300 million to prepare for the poll, which has been rejected by Kadhimi.



“PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi has asked the commission to reduce the expenses to below $100 million,” Hindawi added.



The huge budget asked by the commission cannot be provided whilst the country is already struggling with an acute financial crisis, the PM’s advisor noted.