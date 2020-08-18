Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression"
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 18 August 2020 11:36 PM

Iraqi PM, Electoral Commission in Dispute over Snap Election Budget

5
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has rejected a budget proposal by the country’s Independent High Electoral Commission for the upcoming snap elections, an advisor said.

Kadhimi has promised to hold an early election in 2021, for which it has asked the electoral commission to begin the preparations.

Hussein Hindawi, PM’s advisor for elections, said on Monday that the Electoral Commission has asked a budget between $250 million and $300 million to prepare for the poll, which has been rejected by Kadhimi.

“PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi has asked the commission to reduce the expenses to below $100 million,” Hindawi added.

The huge budget asked by the commission cannot be provided whilst the country is already struggling with an acute financial crisis, the PM’s advisor noted.
Related Stories
Read
4

Iraqi Shia Militias, PKK Run Secret Prisons in Sinjar 18 August 2020 11:33 PM

3

Kurdistan COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 800 18 August 2020 11:29 PM

2

Another Rocket Land in Vicinity of Baghdad Airport 18 August 2020 11:26 PM

2020-637332952019496791-949

Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House 18 August 2020 10:19 PM

Iraq-Registers-31-New-Coronavirus-Cases

Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total 18 August 2020 10:08 PM

640px-Mustafa_al-Kadhimi

Iraqi prime minister says not playing 'role of postman' between US, Iran 18 August 2020 09:54 PM

oil bp

Chevron pursues exploration deal in Iraq: WSJ 17 August 2020 08:54 PM

Camp_Speicher_massacre_Location_after_Fall_of_ISIS_13

Iraq announces arresting dangerous terrorist of Camp Speicher massacre 17 August 2020 02:02 AM

Comments