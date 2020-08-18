Iraqi Shia Militias, PKK Run Secret Prisons in Sinjar

The Iraqi Shia militias as well as the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) run secret prisons in the Yezidi majority populated region of Sinjar, an official revealed on Tuesday.



Speaking to BasNews, Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) Coordinator for lnternational Advocacy, Dindar Zebari, noted that the armed groups have entered the region since October 2017.



The UN and other international organizations are not able to visit Sinjar, therefore there is no human rights groups to monitor the activities of the local militias, he added.



Zebari pointed out that there are 17 groups in Sinjar and that have run secret prisons in the town.