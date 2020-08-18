Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Breaking
Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression"
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 18 August 2020 11:29 PM

Kurdistan COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 800

3
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Tuesday that the death toll from the coronavirus has passed 800.

The Health Ministry of Kurdistan Region said in a statement that it had detected 618 new infections of COVID-19 since yesterday, with the capital Erbil remaining the worst-affected city.

The new reports bring the total number of people so far diagnosed with the coronavirus across the Kurdistan Region to 22,278.

Out of the total cases, at least 12,807 patients have been discharged from the hospital while 803 others lost their lives, the ministry added.
Related Stories
Read
5

Iraqi PM, Electoral Commission in Dispute over Snap Election Budget 18 August 2020 11:36 PM

4

Iraqi Shia Militias, PKK Run Secret Prisons in Sinjar 18 August 2020 11:33 PM

2

Another Rocket Land in Vicinity of Baghdad Airport 18 August 2020 11:26 PM

2020-637332952019496791-949

Iraq-US relations on upswing as Al Kadhimi set to visit White House 18 August 2020 10:19 PM

Iraq-Registers-31-New-Coronavirus-Cases

Iraq reports 4,576 daily new COVID-19 cases, 184,709 in total 18 August 2020 10:08 PM

640px-Mustafa_al-Kadhimi

Iraqi prime minister says not playing 'role of postman' between US, Iran 18 August 2020 09:54 PM

oil bp

Chevron pursues exploration deal in Iraq: WSJ 17 August 2020 08:54 PM

Camp_Speicher_massacre_Location_after_Fall_of_ISIS_13

Iraq announces arresting dangerous terrorist of Camp Speicher massacre 17 August 2020 02:02 AM

Comments