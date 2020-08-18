Kurdistan COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 800

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Tuesday that the death toll from the coronavirus has passed 800.



The Health Ministry of Kurdistan Region said in a statement that it had detected 618 new infections of COVID-19 since yesterday, with the capital Erbil remaining the worst-affected city.



The new reports bring the total number of people so far diagnosed with the coronavirus across the Kurdistan Region to 22,278.



Out of the total cases, at least 12,807 patients have been discharged from the hospital while 803 others lost their lives, the ministry added.