Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Tuesday، 18 August 2020

Another Rocket Land in Vicinity of Baghdad Airport

Another Katyusha rocket on Tuesday night landed in the vicinity of the Baghdad International Airport, a statement confirmed.

Iraq's Security Media Cell explained in a statement that the rocket attack did not result in "significant" damages and that it was launched from the village of al-Fayyad, southeast of the airport.

Several similar attacks have been carried out in the country over the past few days, targeting the Iraqi bases housing the US-led Coalition forces and the Baghdad International Airport.

However, no terrorist organisations or armed groups have officially claimed responsibility for the incidents, but Washington has often blamed the pro-Iranian militia groups in the country.
