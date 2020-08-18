Russia Repatriates 26 Children from Syria

Russian Defense Ministry on Monday night managed to repatriate 26 children from Syria, a report said.



Speaking to reporters, Anna Kuznetsova, the commissioner of Russian Children's Rights, pointed out that the children will be put in quarantine for two weeks before they are transferred to their relatives, as cited by Anadolu Agency.



The majority of the children, who arrived last night, were found in orphanage homes and prisons in Damascus, Kuznetsova said.



"Now we can say that almost all the children from Damascus have been taken out, there are very few left," she added.



According to Kuznetsova, more than 122 other children are expected to be transported to Russia from Syria in four flights.