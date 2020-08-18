Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 19 August 2020
Tuesday، 18 August 2020 06:34 PM

Saad Hariri says punishment must be served after Lebanon verdict on father's killing

hariri
Lebanon’s ex-Prime Minister Saad Al-Hariri said on Tuesday he accepted the verdict of a UN-backed tribunal over the 2005 assassination of his father Rafik, but vowed he would not rest until punishment is served.
Hariri said it was time for the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement to assume responsibility after the tribunal convicted one of its members of conspiracy to kill Rafic Al-Hariri, who was also a former prime minister.
“Hezbollah is the one that should make sacrifices today,” he said. “I repeat: we will not rest until punishment is served.”
