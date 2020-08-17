Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 17 August 2020
Monday، 17 August 2020 08:13 PM

CIA found Iran paid bounties to Taliban to target US troops in Afghanistan: CNN

The Central Intelligence Agency of the United Stated (CIA) said Iran has provided rewards to Taliban fighters to target US troops and coalition forces in Afghanistan, CNN reported.

 

"Bounties" were paid by a foreign government, identified to CNN as Iran, to the Haqqani network -- a terrorist group that is led by the second highest ranking leader of the Taliban -- for their attack on Bagram Air Base on December 11, which killed two civilians and injured more than 70 others, including four US personnel, according to a Pentagon briefing document reviewed by CNN.

