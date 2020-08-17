Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 17 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 17 August 2020 01:52 PM

Blast hits Turkish-Russian joint patrol in Syria's Idlib: RIA

idlib

A Turkish military vehicle was hit by a blast on Monday during a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in northwest Syria’s Idlib region, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defence ministry as saying. 


No Russian soldiers were hurt in the incident, it said. 


Turkish security officials later said there had been an attack that caused material damage but no deaths. No further information was immediately available. 


Last week, Russia said the joint military patrols in Idlib, carried out along the M4 highway linking Syria’s east and west, had been suspended over increasing militant attacks in the area.

Related Stories
Read
blood-sample-lab-laboratory-scientist-medical-health-test-science

Lebanon needs two-week lockdown after 'shocking' COVID-19 rise, minister says 17 August 2020 01:50 PM

oil

Iran says OPEC has raised and stabilised crude oil price: SHANA 17 August 2020 01:48 PM

gargash

UAE minister says UAE-Israel agreement not directed at Iran 17 August 2020 01:47 PM

rouhani

International community must act against Iran's threat to UAE: analyst 17 August 2020 01:21 AM

fm

Egypt condemns continuous Houthi assaults on Saudi Arabia 17 August 2020 01:18 AM

0a1a-25

GCC condemns Iran's threats to UAE after deal with Israel 17 August 2020 01:15 AM

hassan-rouhani-iran

UAE summons Iranian diplomat over 'unacceptable' Rouhani speech: WAM 16 August 2020 07:40 PM

US Pompeo and Russia Lavrov

Top Russian and U.S. diplomats discuss U.N. meeting on Iran 16 August 2020 07:37 PM

Comments