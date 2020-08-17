Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 17 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 17 August 2020 01:47 PM

UAE minister says UAE-Israel agreement not directed at Iran

gargash

The United Arab Emirates’ agreement to normalise ties with Israel was a “sovereign decision” that was not directed at Iran, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday. 


The UAE on Sunday said it had summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires in Abu Dhabi and given him a “strongly worded memo” in response to a speech by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani that the foreign ministry described as “unacceptable”. 

Speaking on Saturday, Rouhani said the UAE had made a “huge mistake” in reaching a agreement to normalise ties with Israel and called it a betrayal by the Gulf state. 


The U.S.-sponsored deal has been seen as firming up opposition to regional power Iran, which Gulf states, Israel and the United States view as the main threat in the conflict-riven Middle East. 

“The UAE-Israeli peace treaty is a sovereign decision not directed at Iran. We say this and repeat it. We do not accept interference in our decisions,” Gargash said on Twitter. 


The secretary general of the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday condemned “threats” by Rouhani and other Iranian officials towards the UAE over the accord.

Related Stories
Read
idlib

Blast hits Turkish-Russian joint patrol in Syria's Idlib: RIA 17 August 2020 01:52 PM

blood-sample-lab-laboratory-scientist-medical-health-test-science

Lebanon needs two-week lockdown after 'shocking' COVID-19 rise, minister says 17 August 2020 01:50 PM

oil

Iran says OPEC has raised and stabilised crude oil price: SHANA 17 August 2020 01:48 PM

rouhani

International community must act against Iran's threat to UAE: analyst 17 August 2020 01:21 AM

fm

Egypt condemns continuous Houthi assaults on Saudi Arabia 17 August 2020 01:18 AM

0a1a-25

GCC condemns Iran's threats to UAE after deal with Israel 17 August 2020 01:15 AM

hassan-rouhani-iran

UAE summons Iranian diplomat over 'unacceptable' Rouhani speech: WAM 16 August 2020 07:40 PM

US Pompeo and Russia Lavrov

Top Russian and U.S. diplomats discuss U.N. meeting on Iran 16 August 2020 07:37 PM

Comments