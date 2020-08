The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, announced Sunday, the arrest of on of the "most dangerous terrorists" involved in the infamous Camp Speicher massacre in Salah al-Din Governorate in 2014.



In a press release, he said, "The Counter-Terrorism Service was able, through field follow-up and efforts that lasted for months, to arrest the criminal, who is considered one of the most dangerous terrorists who participated in the massacre.