Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 17 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 17 August 2020 01:57 AM

2 rockets land on Iraq's heavily fortified Green Zone

gz

A source in Baghdad reported that two rockets landed in the vicinity of the Green Zone in the center of the Iraqi capital.

Security sources stated, "The two rockets landed in the vicinity of the area, causing no casualties."

 

On Saturday, it was announced that three Katyusha missiles had fallen in the vicinity of Taji camp, north of the capital, Baghdad.

For its part, the Security Media Cell in Iraq confirmed, "Two Katyusha rockets fell inside the Taji camp, north of Baghdad," noting that "their launch was from the Rashidiya area on the opposite bank of the Tigris River."

Related Stories
Read
Camp_Speicher_massacre_Location_after_Fall_of_ISIS_13

Iraq announces arresting dangerous terrorist of Camp Speicher massacre 17 August 2020 02:02 AM

qaani

Kadhimi met Iran's Quds Force commander before visiting US: Politician 17 August 2020 01:53 AM

PM kadhimi BP

PM Kadhimi calls for intensifying efforts to limit coronavirus spread 16 August 2020 07:54 PM

3394406

Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk 16 August 2020 04:16 PM

3c53b2ce15162e30c30e3dffa53e4dc0_L

KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures 16 August 2020 04:11 PM

5686991bdf6e705ba27f77a51204c7ab_L

Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry 16 August 2020 04:07 PM

thumbs_b_c_651e1182096012278407d704cb149c69

One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk 16 August 2020 04:04 PM

airways

Iraqi min. confirms approval of PCR examination for all Iraqi airways passengers 16 August 2020 12:57 AM

Comments