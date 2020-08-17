2 rockets land on Iraq's heavily fortified Green Zone

A source in Baghdad reported that two rockets landed in the vicinity of the Green Zone in the center of the Iraqi capital.



Security sources stated, "The two rockets landed in the vicinity of the area, causing no casualties."

On Saturday, it was announced that three Katyusha missiles had fallen in the vicinity of Taji camp, north of the capital, Baghdad.



For its part, the Security Media Cell in Iraq confirmed, "Two Katyusha rockets fell inside the Taji camp, north of Baghdad," noting that "their launch was from the Rashidiya area on the opposite bank of the Tigris River."