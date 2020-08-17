Kadhimi met Iran's Quds Force commander before visiting US: Politician

Iraqi politician Izzat al-Shabandar said that the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kazimi, received the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Ismail Qaani, before traveling to Washington.



He wrote on Twitter: “At a time when the Katyusha rockets (fired) on the American forces present in the Taji camp last night and the Green Zone did not stop ... Mr. Al-Kadhimi received his guest, Mr. Qaani, and listened to his soft messages before the former traveled to the United States of America and his meeting Trump on the 20th of this month.