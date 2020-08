Iran's threats to the UAE after the latter's agreement with Israel must be taken seriously and the international community must protect the UAE against any possible assault by Tehran, an analyst said on condition of anonymity.

"While the Arab nations and Western world have hailed the UAE-Israel agreement that normalizes relations in exchange for obliging Israel to stop annexation as a step towards peace, Iran considers it a "treason" and interferes in the decision of an Arab state," he added.