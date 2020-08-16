PM Kadhimi calls for intensifying efforts to limit coronavirus spread

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has urged intensifying health awareness efforts in order the control the spread of Coronavirus.
During a meeting of the National Health and Safety Committee, Kadhimi highlighted the necessity of making maximum efforts to confront the Coronavirus pandemic.
Moreover, Kadhimi called for more cooperation between state institutions in assigning the health effort and implementing the decisions of the Supreme Committee to limit the spread of the virus.
