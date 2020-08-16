Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 17 August 2020
Sunday، 16 August 2020 07:37 PM

Top Russian and U.S. diplomats discuss U.N. meeting on Iran

US Pompeo and Russia Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke on the phone on Sunday about Russia’s proposal to hold a video summit at the United Nations to discuss Iran, the Russian foreign ministry said. 


Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a video summit with the United States and the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powera - Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran - to try to avoid further “confrontation and escalation” over Iran at the United Nations. 

