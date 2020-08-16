Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 17 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 16 August 2020 07:30 PM

Iranian commander says Tehran's approach to UAE will change after Israel deal

bagheri

Iran’s approach to the United Arab Emirates will change, the country’s armed forces chief of staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri was quoted as saying on Sunday, after a deal between the Arab state and Tehran’s arch foe Israel on normalising ties. 


“Tehran’s approach to the UAE will change ... If something happens in the Persian Gulf region and if our national security is damaged, however small, we will hold the UAE responsible for that and we will not tolerate it,” Bagheri said. 


The UAE-Israel agreement announced last week, which U.S. President Donald Trump helped to broker, is seen as aimed at bolstering opposition to regional power Iran. 

Related Stories
Read
hassan-rouhani-iran

UAE summons Iranian diplomat over 'unacceptable' Rouhani speech: WAM 16 August 2020 07:40 PM

US Pompeo and Russia Lavrov

Top Russian and U.S. diplomats discuss U.N. meeting on Iran 16 August 2020 07:37 PM

missile

Saudi-led coalition downs ballistic missile aimed at kingdom: SPA 16 August 2020 07:35 PM

macron

Mideast peace talks remain priority, Macron says after call with Abbas 16 August 2020 07:33 PM

missile

Ballistic missile fired by Houthis toward Najran intercepted: Coalition 16 August 2020 01:02 AM

MW-IM577_iran_i_20200815150341_ZG

Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal 15 August 2020 11:38 PM

2020-08-15T175024Z_1_LYNXNPEG7E0IB_RTROPTP_3_ISRAEL-HUNGARY

Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo 15 August 2020 11:26 PM

Kelly craft

US says United Nations failed to hold Iran accountable 15 August 2020 10:54 PM

Comments