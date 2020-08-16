Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk

The series of anti-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army continues in different parts of the country.



According to the report, Iraqi army forces launched a new counter-terrorism operation against the remnants of ISIS takfiri elements in Al-Hawija District in the Kirkuk province.



During the operation, Iraqi forces have successfully arrested six ISIS terrorist forces.



Meanwhile, the Iraqi army managed to seize some weapons belonging to the remnants of ISIS.



The ISIS terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.



In recent months, the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIS members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Salahuddin governorates since the middle of last month.





Copy Related Stories Iraqi Army Launches Major Operation Near Iran Border