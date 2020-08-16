Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 17 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 16 August 2020 04:16 PM

Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk

3394406
The series of anti-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army continues in different parts of the country.

According to the report, Iraqi army forces launched a new counter-terrorism operation against the remnants of ISIS takfiri elements in Al-Hawija District in the Kirkuk province.

During the operation, Iraqi forces have successfully arrested six ISIS terrorist forces.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi army managed to seize some weapons belonging to the remnants of ISIS.

The ISIS terrorist group has a number of cells in the northern, eastern and southern regions of Iraq and has intensified its attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months which has been unprecedented since 2017.

In recent months, the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIS members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Salahuddin governorates since the middle of last month.

Related Stories
Read
PM kadhimi BP

PM Kadhimi calls for intensifying efforts to limit coronavirus spread 16 August 2020 07:54 PM

3c53b2ce15162e30c30e3dffa53e4dc0_L

KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures 16 August 2020 04:11 PM

5686991bdf6e705ba27f77a51204c7ab_L

Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry 16 August 2020 04:07 PM

thumbs_b_c_651e1182096012278407d704cb149c69

One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk 16 August 2020 04:04 PM

airways

Iraqi min. confirms approval of PCR examination for all Iraqi airways passengers 16 August 2020 12:57 AM

3

Iraq: Coalition Confirms Rocket Attack on Taji Base 15 August 2020 11:22 PM

3

Austrian Airlines Resumes Direct Flights with Erbil 15 August 2020 11:15 PM

missile

Two rockets fall inside Iraq's Taji camp, no casualties - state news agency 15 August 2020 10:33 PM

Comments