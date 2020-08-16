Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 17 August 2020
Breaking
Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk Iran threatens ‘dangerous future’ for UAE after Israel deal Israel condemns U.N. decision not to extend Iran arms embargo Iraq records highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases . Iraqi FMو Arab League chief discuss Turkish "aggression" Trump announces 'Historic Peace Agreement' between Israel, UAE France condemns Turkish violation of Iraqi sovereignty
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 16 August 2020 04:11 PM

KRG denounces HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures

3c53b2ce15162e30c30e3dffa53e4dc0_L
The Kurdistan Region on Sunday responded to a preliminary report by the Human Rights Watch submitted to the UN Human Rights Committee in advance of its review of Iraq, saying the HRW should rely on accurate and factual information when reporting on Kurdistan Region.

“The Human Rights Watch and Kurdistan Region are moving in the same direction, and it is unfair to depict the Kurdistan Region as moving agains the international values,” said Dindar Zebari, the KRG’s Coordinator for International Advocacy.

He explained the KRG supports activists and is in close coordination with them while their right to express their views and concerns are protected.

Zebari rejected the HRW’s claims of extrajudicial detentions and tortures in Kurdistan Region, emphasizing that the security forces are allowed to detain a suspect only with a court warrant.

“Since the HRW is working in Kurdistan Region freely, it is required to have a clear vision towards the situation in Kurdistan Region.

It is also needed to take into consideration the clarifications and statements which the KRG issues or directly submits to the organization,” reads the statement.

Emphasizing again the the HRW should be objective in its reports on Kurdistan Region, Zebari reiterated KRG’s full compliance with the international principles to protect the human rights and cooperate with international organization to further promote the values.
Related Stories
Read
PM kadhimi BP

PM Kadhimi calls for intensifying efforts to limit coronavirus spread 16 August 2020 07:54 PM

3394406

Iraqi army launches anti-ISIS operation in Kirkuk 16 August 2020 04:16 PM

5686991bdf6e705ba27f77a51204c7ab_L

Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry 16 August 2020 04:07 PM

thumbs_b_c_651e1182096012278407d704cb149c69

One killed in bomb blast in Iraq’s Kirkuk 16 August 2020 04:04 PM

airways

Iraqi min. confirms approval of PCR examination for all Iraqi airways passengers 16 August 2020 12:57 AM

3

Iraq: Coalition Confirms Rocket Attack on Taji Base 15 August 2020 11:22 PM

3

Austrian Airlines Resumes Direct Flights with Erbil 15 August 2020 11:15 PM

missile

Two rockets fall inside Iraq's Taji camp, no casualties - state news agency 15 August 2020 10:33 PM

Comments