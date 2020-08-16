Kurdistan coronavirus death toll jumps over 750: ministry

With 21 more people losing their lives due to the COVID-19 infection within the past 24 hours, the death toll related to the pandemic rises to 753, Kurdistan Region’s health ministry said on Sunday.



Out of 3,321 tests since Saturday only, a total of 537 results came out positive, ministry’s daily report pointed out.



With 297 cases in a day, Erbil remains the worst-hit province, followed by Duhokd (134 cases), Sulaymaniyah (77 cases), and Halabja (29 cases).



The infection tally now stands at 21,197, out of which 11,496 have already recovered and 8,948 remain as active cases.