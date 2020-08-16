Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 16 August 2020
Ballistic missile fired by Houthis toward Najran intercepted: Coalition

The Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen said on, Saturday, that it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis towards Najran.

Earlier, the spokesman for the coalition forces (the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen), Colonel Turki Al-Maliki, announced that the joint coalition forces managed this evening (Saturday) to intercept and destroy a number of booby-trapped drones that the terrorist Houthi militia launched from the capital, Sanaa, where It was intercepted and destroyed inside Yemen.

Al-Maliki announced that the joint coalition forces managed, on Thursday morning, to intercept and shoot down a "booby-trapped" drone, which was towards civilians and civilian objects in the city of Khamis Mushait.
